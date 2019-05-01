Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

"If you're thinking about sneaking into a bottleshop or using a fake ID think twice,” says Harry Barry.

UNDERAGE drinkers will be targeted at all licensed venues in Coffs Harbour over the next few months - and will be slapped with massive 12 month bans.

Director of North Coast Hotel Group, Harry Barry, said offenders caught in the act will be barred from all premises taking part in the 'Barred from One Barred from All' campaign for the 12 months after their 18th birthday.

"We have had a number of discussions over the last 12 months about the issue of under age drinking. We have decided to shine a spotlight on this major issue and come down hard on any offenders," he said.

"That means that they will spend their entire 18th year barred from every venue in Coffs.

"So if you are thinking about sneaking into a bottleshop or using a fake ID think twice. If you are caught you will be Snapchatting your friends from your couch for a whole year."

The new penalties come as part of the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord, a partnership between local premises, police and council based on harm minimisation and Responsible Service of Alcohol principles.

The Liquor Accord introduced the 'Barred from One Barred from All' campaign to ensure 'serial pests' are identified and removed from venues in the region.

So far there are seven people barred from all Accord venues in Coffs Harbour.

"We have created a Sub-Committee to review the incidents on a case by case basis, this committee will discuss the severity of the incidents and then it decides the length of time the offenders will be barred. The strategy has been well received by the Venue and by the general public," Mr Barry said.

John Rafferty of the C.ex Group was re-elected as the Chairman of the Liquor Accord following the Accord's recent AGM.