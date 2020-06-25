Minister to make major bypass announcement

MINISTER for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole will be in Coffs Harbour tomorrow for a long-awaited bypass update.

The Advocate believes it will be the release of the EIS Submissions Report.

In September last year the long-awaited Environmental Impact Study (EIS) went on display.

More than 180 submissions were received via the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) Major Projects' website.

The Coffs Bypass Action Group campaigned to have tunnels as part of the design and not cuttings.

The Submissions report collates the community submissions and provides a response.

Minister Toole will be joined by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh at the Coffs Harbour Showground to make the announcement.

Drilling to test the hardness of rock in preparation for tunnels on the Bypass is underway at the moment.

For years the community had been expecting tunnels until shocked by the release of a Preferred Concept Design in September 2018 showing cuttings.

It was considered a win for people power when the EIS was released in September last year showing tunnels.

The Coffs Harbour community has been waiting for decades for a bypass.

They will also make announcements in relation to jobs creation; a milestone for the Regional Seniors Travel Card; and new bus technology in a 'first for regional NSW'.