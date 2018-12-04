Minister’s ‘sneaky’ act over kids left on bus services

Close to 900 children have been left behind at bus stops in the past year. Picture: Peter Wallis

TRANSPORT Minister Mark Bailey has been accused of being "tricky and sneaky" for failing to clearly state that nearly 900 children had been left behind on services in the past year.

Mr Bailey's answer to an LNP Question on Notice obscured the total, stating that children had taken 47 million trips on buses in 2017-18 with 0.0019 per cent involving "substantiated reported incidents" of children being left behind.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was a "tricky and sneaky" answer designed to hide an apparent spike in incidents over the past three years.

"Like every other parent in Queensland, I am angered and appalled that figures show vulnerable kids are being left behind at an alarming rate," Ms Frecklington said.

"In 2014-15 there were 351 reported complaints, but under Annastacia Palaszczuk the number of 'substantiated reported incidents' is now around 890.

"Mark Bailey is ultimately responsible for this scandal and should resign."

Mr Bailey has been asked for comment.

The Queensland Government instituted the 'no child left behind' policy for public transport in 2003 after Daniel Morcombe was abducted and murdered after a Sunshine Coast bus left him stranded by the side of a road.