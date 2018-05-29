Minister grabs a coffee at Chill Out

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams makes a funding announcement at Chill Out Cafe.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Minister for Disability Services Ray Williams makes a funding announcement at Chill Out Cafe. Trevor Veale

FROM it's relatively simple beginnings as a day program for those with a disability, Chill Out Cafe has grown into the thriving business we recognise today.

Located at Coffs Harbour Community Village, the cafe not only provides a space for seniors and those with a disability but also offers valuable opportunities.

"We have clients who work at the cafe,” cafe co-ordinator Allison Couch said.

"They've chosen goals in their NDIS package, whether it's community participation, self-confidence or work skills. Whether it's for skills or socialising, every client has different needs.

"We have one girl who has moved on to paid work at another cafe now.”

Minister for Multiculturalism and Disabilities Raymond Williams and local Member Andrew Fraser visited the cafe yesterday to see first-hand the hard work the staff put into their community and in running the business.

Coffs Harbour Support Services showcased their micro businesses as well, from soap-making to cake baking.

The team also received much-needed funds that will be used to purchase a new coffee machine.

Running in partnership with Coffs Coast Meals on Wheels, the cafe has 27 staff and more than 3500 members who receive a discount. The cafe is also open to the general public.