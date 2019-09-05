Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner has been called upon to apologise.
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner has been called upon to apologise. Kevin Farmer
Environment

Minister called on to apologise after Fraser Island tragedy

Carlie Walker
by
5th Sep 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STINGING attack has been launched against state Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, with calls for him to apologise to the families of eight men lost at sea.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Gympie MP Tony Perrett said Mr Furner needed to formally apologise for Fisheries Queensland's conduct during the investigation into the loss of the trawlers Dianne and Cassandra.

But Mr Furner hit back yesterday, calling on both men to "resign for stooping so low".

The Cassandra, a prawn trawler, sank off the coast of Fraser Island in April, 2016.

The bodies of skipper Matt Roberts, 61, and crewman David Chivers, 36, have never been found.

Six crewmen died when the Dianne sank late at night in rough seas off the coast of the Town of 1770 on October 16, 2017.

In handing down his findings last week, coroner David O'Connell was scathing in his criticism of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

He condemned DAF for trying to defend the department's policy not to share vessel monitoring system data with police.

Mr Bennett said the department had been "caught red-handed" in claiming the VMS would be used for safety on commercial fishing boats, but never activating its safety feature.

"It became clear during the investigation that Fisheries Queensland was being deliberately obstructionist in relation to its operation of vessel monitoring systems on commercial fishing boats," Mr Bennett said.

"It's absolutely shameful that is has taken a tragedy of this scale to highlight their failures.

"Those men and women in our community who go out to sea every day do not deserve to be lied to."

Mr Furner described the comments as a "grubby and despicable attack to exploit a tragedy in order to score cheap political points".

"Deb Frecklington must sack them if the LNP has any standards of behaviour at all," he said.

"The Australian Marine Safety Authority made submissions to the Coroner's inquest that VMS was not a reliable distress alerting system and that it had not been designed for that purpose.

"AMSA supported the Department's submission that a direct feed of VMS data be provided to AMSA to assist in search and rescue efforts."

mark furner stephen bennett tony perrett tragedy
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    premium_icon Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    Crime PROSECUTORS may file further serious charges against the man accused of killing two bikies in a fiery crash south of Grafton last year a court has been told

    High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    premium_icon High fire danger across northern NSW for rest of the week

    Environment Across NSW there are 26 active bushfires

    ‘Truly inspirational, mate’: Thor’s touching message for fan

    premium_icon ‘Truly inspirational, mate’: Thor’s touching message for fan

    News Chris Hemsworth sends special message to Roan Clarkson in hospital.

    Driver, 36, killed in horror B-Double crash identified

    premium_icon Driver, 36, killed in horror B-Double crash identified

    Breaking Tributes flow for truckie killed in two-truck Pacific Hwy crash