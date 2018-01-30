Minister briefed on Coffs Harbour bypass route

The Federal Government said it is moving towards a funding commitment on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass.

ANOTHER high-ranking Federal Government minister has been briefed over the $1-billion Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass project.

Nationals Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker on Monday welcomed Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, Dr John McVeigh, to the electorate of Cowper.

During his visit, Mr Hartsuyker took Minister McVeigh to view a section of the proposed Coffs Harbour Bypass.

There Mr Hartsuyker and Minister McVeigh also met with Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce President and Deputy Mayor of Coffs Harbour George Cecato, Coffs Harbour City Council General Manager Steve McGrath, and Infrastructure Director Mick Raby to discuss the city's road and infrastructure needs.

Mick Raby, Luke Hartsuyker, John McVeigh, George Cecato and Steve McGrath. Contributed

Mr Hartsuyker said it was important for all ministers to understand the infrastructure needs of regional electorates.

"Coffs Harbour is one of the key regional growth centres on the Mid North Coast and it is imperative that this growing city gets the infrastructure investment it needs to sustain its growth," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The Coffs Harbour Bypass is the final piece in the puzzle of the Pacific Highway upgrade from Sydney to the Queensland border, and the Bypass will mean faster travel times, by skipping 12 sets of traffic lights, and improve road safety by taking through-traffic off the streets of Coffs Harbour."

He said the Minister McVeigh was in a unique position to understand the issues.

"Minister McVeigh represents the regional electorate of Groom, which encompasses Toowoomba, and he advocated for the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing over a number of years," he said.

Minister McVeigh is also one of two cabinet ministers within the infrastructure department.

The other cabinet minister is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Barnaby Joyce, who also visited the site late last year in his first official visit as infrastructure minister.