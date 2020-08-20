Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour City Councillors talk about their intentions for the postponed elections.
Coffs Harbour City Councillors talk about their intentions for the postponed elections.
Letters to the Editor

Minister asked to stall project

Janine Watson
20th Aug 2020 10:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIS letter writer has appealed to the Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock to stall the Cultural and Civic Space until the next elections which have been postponed due to Covid-19.

RELATED:

Date set for postponed elections - so who will be running

Mayor makes a call as elections postponed

Council gets the word on by-election

 

Democracy denied

 

IT is possible that the "silent majority" of Coffs Harbour ratepayers are unaware that the local council elections scheduled for next month have been postponed because of the Covid-19 emergency.

All Councils have been thereby granted a 12-month extension of their term but seemingly without guidance or advice from the Minister for Local Government.

I have appealed to Minister Hancock through the office of our local member to place a moratorium on the Cultural and Civic Project in Gordon Street until we have had the opportunity of expressing our will in a new election of Councillors.

I referred to the precedent used when parliament is dissolved that ensures the government of the day acts in caretaker role until the result of the new poll is declared.

 

Mayor Denise Knight and Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock. The Minister appeared on Ray Hadley urging a halt to the Cultural and Civic Space.
Mayor Denise Knight and Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock. The Minister appeared on Ray Hadley urging a halt to the Cultural and Civic Space.

In her reply, the Minister stated "caretaker arrangements do not take effect until four weeks before an election." and (the Council) "are the governing body elected to make decisions on behalf of the community about allocating public resources to projects such as this. I am not empowered to stop the project from proceeding. In the long term, Council will remain to be accountable to its community for its decision to proceed with the CCS project."

Whatever one's view on the merits or otherwise of this project, it is obvious that the community is deeply divided.

Appeals to the Mayor and her three supporting councillors, as well as attempts by some of those Councillors themselves to slow this project or conduct a poll to gauge its support, have been to no avail.

A poll delayed is democracy denied. Let's restore our democracy by calling on the State Government to freeze all major projects and council rates until the next election now scheduled for September 4, 2021.

 

Max Brinsmead

Korora

More Stories

coffs harbour city council cultural and civic space mayor denise knight minister for local government
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former William Tyrrell detective’s heartfelt message

        Premium Content Former William Tyrrell detective’s heartfelt message

        Crime Ex-top cop Gary Jubelin, who has released his new book, wants people to know one thing when it comes to the police force.

        GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12...

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        UPDATE: Have you seen these puppies?

        Premium Content UPDATE: Have you seen these puppies?

        Crime It’s believed the two male Border Collie-cross puppies that vanished from...

        Drunken brawl ends in conviction at Coffs courthouse

        Premium Content Drunken brawl ends in conviction at Coffs courthouse

        Crime “I just want to drive his head into the concrete."