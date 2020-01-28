Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twiggy Forrest's yacht the Ocean Explorer berthed at Cairns Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Twiggy Forrest's yacht the Ocean Explorer berthed at Cairns Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Business

Mining magnate’s superyacht arrives in Cairns

by Pete Martinelli
28th Jan 2020 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a research ship - with a waterslide.

Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's super yacht the Pangaea Ocean Explorer has taken up temporary residence at Marlin Marina in Cairns.

The 56m deepwater marine research vessel was built in 1999 by Trinity Yachts in the United States.

In 2018, the Fortescue Metals chairman and philanthropist used dividends from his Minderoo Foundation and bought the vessel for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew Forrest.
Andrew Forrest.

In early 2019, it was spotted off the Western Australian coast south of Perth with a giant waterslide.

It is not clear whether the mining magnate is in Cairns with the superyacht.

In 2018, while studying a PhD in marine ecology at the University of Western Sydney, he used the vessel as a platform to announce a $100 million donation for marine science.

At the time, Mr Forrest said Australia needed to do more to lead the world in ocean research as part of its responsibility in managing one of the world's largest ocean ­regions.

He said catches from wild fisheries in Australia had fallen more than 30 per cent in recent years, and were still falling.

More Stories

Show More
andrew forrest pangaea ocean explorer superyacht

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Time running out to get a share of dam water

        premium_icon Time running out to get a share of dam water

        News Time is running out to register interest for a share in the water from Woolgoolga Dam.

        ‘Strong arm’ drug laws criminalise youth warn Greens

        premium_icon ‘Strong arm’ drug laws criminalise youth warn Greens

        News Coffs Harbour Greens spread strip search information at event.

        Best places to get your feet wet this summer

        premium_icon Best places to get your feet wet this summer

        News Here are some of the best places on the Coffs Coast to cool down.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days