Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
Business

Mining leader secures $180m in contracts

Staff reporters
27th Jan 2020 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts for maintenance, shutdown and project services in the mining sector, the company announced.

The new contracts will generate revenue of about $180 million and be executed over a three-year period, providing mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, shutdowns and sustaining capital projects.

They will deliver maintenance, shutdown and project services across several sites and with several clients in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

There is also a three-year contract to provide multi-discipline services for Alcoa across the Wagerup and Pinjarra sites in Western Australia.

CIMIC Group chief executive Michael Wright said the contracts demonstrated UGL's position as a market leader in the Australian mining industry for the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation access services.

UGL managing director Jason Spears said the company was excited to be leveraging its 30 years of experience in the mining industry to support key organisations in the resources sector.

"Our strong working partnerships with leading mining organisations support UGL's reputation for solid performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services," Mr Spears said.

bowen basin cimec construction mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All it needs is a ‘new coat of paint’

        premium_icon All it needs is a ‘new coat of paint’

        News This little house of many colours on the Coffs Coast will test the reno skills.

        One woman on a mission delivered drought relief to hundreds

        premium_icon One woman on a mission delivered drought relief to hundreds

        News The big-hearted effort by Coffs Harbour's Citizen of the Year

        Coffs Coast Chargers out of Plan B Regional Bash finals

        premium_icon Coffs Coast Chargers out of Plan B Regional Bash finals

        Cricket Chasing 165 to win the Coffs Coast Chargers fell short

        PHOTO GALLERY: How Coffs has celebrated Australia Day

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: How Coffs has celebrated Australia Day

        Community Coffs Harbour has welcomed 60 new Aussies today from 19 countries.