Mining and construction company to put on 52 apprentices
MORE than 50 apprenticeships will be on offer at Hastings Deering next year, the biggest intake from the mining services giant in five years.
Hastings has announced today it will open its 2019 apprenticeship applications on May 28 with an unprecedented 52 places on offer.
This will be the largest apprentice intake for five years surpassing this year's intake of 48 positions.
Apprenticeships are on offer for diesel fitters, boilermakers, fitter machinists, auto electricians, electricians, engine reconditioners and mechanical fitters. Applications can be made on line.
Hastings Deering's general manager people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said the company was swamped when its 2018 intake was opened, with more than 600 applications in the first 24 hours and almost 2000 by the time applications closed.
"While it's too early to give a breakdown of trades and locations, as they will vary depending on operational requirements, the apprenticeships on offer are across all nine of our operations including Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mt Isa, Darwin and Alice Springs," Mr Cosgrove said.
"Apprenticeships are for four years with the ability to complete earlier.
"All apprentices receive a nationally recognised qualification.
This is a great time to be an apprentice at Hastings Deering, in the last 12 months over 40 apprentices have transitioned into trade roles since completing their apprenticeships.
"Applications come from all over Australia because our training is second to none.
"And while we expect the numbers to again be in the thousands, applicants should not be discouraged from applying because our selection process is quite thorough - everybody has a chance."
HASTING DEERINGS TIPS ON RESUME:
- Include an up to date resume outlining any work experience, part-time work, volunteering, hobbies etc.
- Include a short cover letter telling us why you are passionate about the apprenticeship you are applying for and how your extra-curricular activities demonstrate this.
- Find out as much as you can about Hastings Deering and the apprenticeship and use this knowledge to tailor your application to your own experience.
- Make sure your resume and cover letter are formatted well and have been proof read and are free of grammar and spelling mistakes
- Take your time and thoroughly complete all questions and attach all requested documents.