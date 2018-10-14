Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kiwi berries can be planted during spring.
Kiwi berries can be planted during spring. Arx0nt
Gardening

Mini version just as good as bigger fruit

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
14th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

Kiwi berries (actinidia arguta), sometimes called "hardy kiwi”, produce hairless mini versions of kiwifruit.

If you cut open a kiwi berry it looks very similar to a kiwifruit, with dark seeds arranged in a circular pattern.

The skin is edible and the berry itself has a taste like kiwi fruit and is packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Kiwi berry plants are vigorous deciduous vines that can grow many metres long, however can be pruned to a manageable size and be trained across a fence or up and over a pergola.

They're suited to temperate zones and will still produce fruit without a pollinating partner.

Potted kiwi berries can be planted during spring and mature plants will produce fruit during late summer and autumn.

To promote healthy vine growth and encourage lots of flowers and berries, feed plants regularly with a potassium enriched complete plant food.

angie thomas gardening kiwi berry
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    premium_icon JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    Crime JOHNATHAN Thurston today becomes the first Bulldogs player to give his version of the Coffs Harbour scandal that engulfed the club 14-years ago.

    Big Banana ’shrouded in black’

    Big Banana ’shrouded in black’

    News Coffs Harbour’s Big Banana goes black for an important cause

    • 14th Oct 2018 3:30 PM
    Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    premium_icon Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    News Horrific accident prompts review on counting unborn children's lives

    One-percenters that help HSC students

    premium_icon One-percenters that help HSC students

    Education Writing with a black pen rather than blue, can make a difference.

    Local Partners