Gary Briggs with the roof ripped from the Dingo building
Mini-tornado causes ‘$100k’ damage to business

Emily Bradfield
15th Nov 2019 4:28 PM
A 'MINI-TORNADO' has left a trail of destruction in Dalby after striking a business, ripping down powerlines and causing "$100,000" in damage.

Strong gusts of winds formed an enormous 'mini-tornado' out of nowhere on Owen St East about 1.15pm when it slammed into the business Dingo Australia for 10 seconds.

Dingo Australia owner Gary Briggs said he saw the chaos unfold from his office window.

"It was just a hell of a wind then all of a sudden the whole roof peeled off," he said.

"I've never seen anything like it … those things don't happen in Dalby."

Mr Briggs estimated the 'mini-tornado' to have caused about $100,000 in damage to the shed and described it like a tin can being opened up.

After the roof was torn off the structure, it tore down nearby powerlines.

Another shed door was also damaged in the wind.

Bureau of Meteoreology forecaster Jess Gardner said throughout Friday in Dalby, wind had been recorded travelling up to 30kmh, with gusts at 43kmh.

Ergon Energy secured the site and no one was injured.

