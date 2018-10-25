Menu
Brisbane model Ashleigh Allerton wearing She Made Me swimwear trends. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Too close to summer for comfort

by Chris Honnery, Astrid Taemets and Sophie Chirgwin
25th Oct 2018 6:15 AM

A MINI heatwave is set to arrive in Queensland as early as today.

Longreach could hit 43C and Brisbane is expected to have its hottest day since February tomorrow at 35C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said temperatures would be 8-9C above average this weekend.

"We're going to have mostly westerly winds, so that's going to keep the temperatures pretty warm," he said.

Brisbane is also forecast to reach a top of 35C tomorrow - its hottest day since February 15 - and about 6C above the October average of 27.1C.

 

Longreach Mayor Ed Warren said country people were resilient but would be reminded to be careful.

"It could be a little earlier than normal that we're getting to these higher mid-40s; usually we don't have them until probably November," he said.

"We'll keep an eye out for those more vulnerable than others, the older folk of our community, so we'll make sure they've got an extra bottle of water and checked on more regularly."

The bureau's heatwave forecast comes after news of a warmer-than-average summer expected.

The climate outlook for November to January predicts warmer across the entire state increasing the chance of more heatwaves.

The heat has also heralded the return of togs, with Gold Coast label She Made Me founder Chloe Dunlop saying yellow was prominent this year.

"It's synonymous with sunshine and happiness," she said.

"It's hard not to feel happy when you're wearing it."

 

Brisbane model Ashleigh Allerton takes a dip at Tallebudgera Creek wearing She Made Me swimwear. Picture: Nigel Hallett
