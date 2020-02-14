Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.
A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.
Crime

Miner jailed for vicious assault on partner

Shayla Bulloch
by and Shayla Bulloch
14th Feb 2020 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was left with scratches and bruises when her former partner choked and threw rocks at her in a violent exchange.

Scott Francis Rice was visibly shocked when Judge John Coker sentenced him to three years' jail, to serve one year actual prison time.

The former Mount Isa mine labourer left his victim with four bruises and a cut on the back of her neck in an assault.

Townsville District Court heard how Rice choked her twice, once after she retaliated, and threw rocks at her while she tried to retreat.

He pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to domestic violence-related choking and assault charges.

The victim sustained some of her injuries in the fall to the ground after the rocks were thrown.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client suffered trauma when he struggled with rehabilitation from a disease after a serious car crash.

Judge Coker was clear that the victim could have suffered a more serious injury, saying his sentencing needed to reflect that severity.

He sentenced Rice to three years' jail with a parole release date of February 11, 2021. Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

Show More
assault attack court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POINT OF NO RETURN: Contracts drawn up on $76.5m project

        premium_icon POINT OF NO RETURN: Contracts drawn up on $76.5m project

        News The latest in the controversial saga of the $76.5 million Civic and Cultural Space development saw a public outburst in the council chambers.

        Homicide boss told family ‘William not our only case’: Court

        premium_icon Homicide boss told family ‘William not our only case’: Court

        Crime William Tyrrell foster mum's stunning allegations.

        Surf champ jailed for role in huge coke operation

        premium_icon Surf champ jailed for role in huge coke operation

        Crime Surf champ Anthony Draper jailed for role in huge cocaine operation.

        RSPCA speaks out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

        premium_icon RSPCA speaks out following Happy Paws founder’s conviction

        News WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Extent of disease suffered revealed