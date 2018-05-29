Menu
NEW Hope has been given a another chance at court approval for its $900 million Acland coal project near Oakey on the Darling Downs.
Business

Mine given a New Hope as case sent back to Land Court

by The Courier Mail
29th May 2018 7:47 AM
NEW Hope has been given a another chance at court approval for its $900 million Acland coal project near Oakey on the Darling Downs.

After years of political and legal delays, the Supreme Court yesterday sent the case back to the Land Court, with orders that it had to be heard by a different court member.

The Supreme Court's Justice Helen Bowskill also ordered the Land Court hear matters only relating to noise, ruling out contentious groundwater and intergenerational equity as areas the court had jurisdiction over.

New Hope said it was "extremely pleased with the orders, which provide the opportunity to secure the approval of the project'' .

