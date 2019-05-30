Audition leaves TV judges speechless

America's Got Talent judges Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell were brought to tears by a performance by a young man.

GET the tissues ready.

A young performer has left the judges on America's Got Talent speechless and in tears after his mind-blowing audition on the hit show this week.

Prior to his performance, Kodi Lee, 22, appeared on stage alongside his mum Tina who explained her son was blind and autistic - and had an incredible ear for music.

"We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge, and he started singing, and that's when I was in tears … I just realised, oh my god, he's an entertainer," she told judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel.

"Through music and performing he was able to withstand living in this world because when you're autistic, it's really hard to do what everyone else does. It's saved his life, playing music."

Kodi then delivered a flawless rendition of Donny Hathaway's A Song For You, earning a standing ovation from the judges and audience - and plenty of tears.

Kodi Lee blew the audience away.

Watch for yourself below - but be warned, it's an emotional rollercoaster.

With the crowd on their feet and Kodi clearly overwhelmed, the judges then delivered their verdicts.

"First of all, I will tell you, that all four judges and everyone in this room were up on their feet. Not only did we feel the authenticity of what you do, but you're a great inspiration and a great talent, and it was amazing," Mandel said.

Hough, who was still in tears, then told him: "I know everybody needs a voice and an expression, and I really feel your heart, your passion … Your voice blew everyone away, so I just want to say that I heard you, and I felt you, and that was beautiful."

Hough admitted she couldn’t stop crying after seeing him perform.

But veteran judge Cowell probably summed it up best, telling Kodi: "What just happened was extraordinary. I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."

America's Got Talent newcomer Union then pressed the coveted "golden buzzer" - using up her one opportunity to do so for the season - which automatically sent Kodi to the next round of the competition.

Union used up her one ‘golden buzzer’ opportunity.