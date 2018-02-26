Milne coming to Bellingen to side with forest blockade

COMMON CAUSE: Dawn Walker (left) and Christine Milne will bring Greens' support to the Gladstone forest blockade.

COMMON CAUSE: Dawn Walker (left) and Christine Milne will bring Greens' support to the Gladstone forest blockade. Contributed

FORMER Federal Greens leader Christine Milne will visit Bellingen this Thursday to inspect logging sites within the proposed Great Koala National Park.

Accompanied by NSW Greens MLC Dawn Walker she will also meet local conservationists involved in an ongoing forest blockade in Gladstone State Forest near Bellingen.

"The Mid North Coast is home to some of Australia's most stunning forest and precious koala populations,” Ms Milne said.

"It's ludicrous that in 2018, the NSW Government can push ahead with more logging and destruction, rather than restoring and protecting this special area.

"I'm proud to be joining the community to take a stand against more logging in local forests which is causing erosion, polluting waterways and resulting in the loss of vital habitat for threatened species.

"Our children will never forgive us if we drive wild koalas to extinction.

"Tourists will come from all over Australia and overseas to enjoy a Great Koala National Park and see these magnificent animals in the wild.

"No one wants to see dead tree stumps and destruction left behind by the logging industry.”