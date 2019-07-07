Millman denied fourth round dream

John Millman has been bundled out of Wimbledon.

John Millman has been bundled out of Wimbledon.

Ash Barty is Australia's only Wimbledon singles representative after John Millman's run was brought to an abrupt end.

Millman was denied 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 in 1hr, 53 minutes, thwarting hopes of reaching the fourth round here for the first time.

A semi-finalist in 2017, Querrey unloaded 27 aces and 52 winners on Millman.

The American was impressively composed during the Court 17 clash, shrugging off a pro-Millman gallery to steam into the second week.

Supported by Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt and former player Peter Luczak, Millman started strongly to lead 3-1 only to lose serve to love as he malfunctioned with a double fault.

A backhand volley error and a double fault cost Millman badly in the tiebreaker as Querrey secured the first set after a torrid 39-minute stoush.

Marching towards his fourth round of 16 appearance here, Querrey lost patience with an Australian spectator who called out "C'mon Sam, you got no cardio" during a tense second set tiebreak.

Sam Querrey celebrates his win over John Millman. Picture: AP

The usually amiable American, who was in between serves, strolled to the sidelined and eyeballed the fan with: "You can cheer, but don't be a jerk."

Querrey said nothing after Millman's desperate forehand drifted wide at 8-9 to take a stranglehold.

Showing virtually no emotion, Querrey gunned a crosscourt forehand winner to create two break points in the seventh game.

Millman saved the first but his forehand drive narrowly missed on the second, leaving Querrey in the box seat.

Moving in swiftly for the kill, Querrey created two match points and sealed victory on the second as Millman muffed a forehand to depart.