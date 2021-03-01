Millions to be wiped from economy if more pickers not found

Daily Telegraph. New program to get NSW teenagers into the bush for fruit picking in their gap years. Coffs Harbour banana grower Paul Shoker Pic Nathan Edwards

Millions of dollars will be wiped from the local economy if more workers aren't urgently recruited to pick lucrative blueberry crops in coming months.

Coffs Harbour farmer and NSW Farmers Federation Director Paul Shoker says crops could be left to rot when the peak picking season comes in April.

"If nothing is put in place now, $10m worth of economic opportunity could be lost from this town," Mr Shoker said.

And this is on the back of an extended wet period in January.

"You can't pick blueberries in the rain. If they're packed and put into punnets they will get mouldy.

"Growing them under tunnels helps but even the wet atmosphere is not ideal for mould."

He has welcomed the NSW Farmers five-point plan to tackle the acute shortage of seasonal labour in the agricultural sector.

"So much produce has not been picked throughout 2020 and it's going to get far far worse.

"Backpackers are leaving and not being replaced."

When NSW National Party Leader and NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro was in town recently Mr Shoker took the opportunity to raise the issue.

"We spoke about extending the Pacific Island program which is like foreign aid but workers that come here earn money and learn skills that they take back with them.

"And the Pacific region hasn't had too many cases of COVID so we should be looking at forming a kind of tourism bubble because Australians love travelling to places like Fiji for holidays."

NSW Farmers estimate that so far fruit and vegetable crop losses across the country as a direct result of ongoing labour shortages now exceed $50 million.

Their new five-point plan focuses on lowering quarantine costs, a workable visa approval process, state control of arrival caps, increased incentives for Australian workers and labour mobility across state borders.

CEO Pete Arkle echoes Mr Shoker's concerns, saying time was running out for the state and federal governments to work on a solution to ensure the country has the required amount of workers available to assist with harvests during 2021.

"These crops include berries, tomatoes, carrots, citrus, bananas, pumpkins, chilli and leafy green vegetables," Mr Arkle said.

Only around 40,000 working holiday makers (mainly backpackers) remain in Australia, compared to around 200,000 pre-COVID levels - and they are leaving Australia to return home at around 1000 per week.

"Unfortunately the federal government's attempts to address the worker shortage have failed and because of the nature of the jobs, attracting local workers is incredible hard, often impossible," Mr Arkle said.

The five point plan to tackle the labour shortage crisis in agriculture is:

1. Lower costs- Facilitation and subsidies of quarantine costs to restart the Pacific Labour Scheme and the Seasonal Workers Program.

2. Workable visas - Expedited visa approval process and assistance to co-ordinate the sharing of seasonal workers during their stay/flexibility introduced to current visa requirements.

3. State control of arrival caps - States being given greater control to manage the make-up of the state's arrivals cap so that international workers can be brought in.

4. Encourage domestic workers - Increase incentives for agricultural work.

5. Mobile Workers - Ensuring labour mobility across state borders for workers in agriculture and related supply chain is maintained despite fluctuations in new cases of COVID.

"Time isn't on our side and we're encouraging the state and federal governments to work together to find a suitable solution to this increasing worrying situation," Mr Arkle said.

"Otherwise Australians won't see the selection of fruit and vegetables that they're used to and they'll inevitably be paying more."