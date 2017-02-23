28°
Millions promised to protect paramedics on the job

Keagan Elder
| 23rd Feb 2017 4:30 PM Updated: 5:11 PM

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a $48 million protection plan for the state's paramedics following last year's negotiations with the State Government.

Bellingen paramedic and Health Services Union member Justin Williams said it was good to hear Ms Berejiklian had honoured former premier Mike Baird's promise to increase paramedic protection rights.

"It looks like a good win for the good guys," he said.

Under the Ministry of Health insurance scheme introduced last year, paramedics were paid $123,487 for two years maximum if injured and could not work again.

This equated to a about a quarter of the NSW Police scheme.

This week Ms Berejiklian presented three options to NSW paramedics which Mr Williams said paramedics would vote on.

SPREADING THE WORD: Bellingen paramedic Justin Williams wrote a message, &#39;Mike Baird has promised to protect us by January 31&#39; on the side of the ambulance to hold him accountable in October last year.
SPREADING THE WORD: Bellingen paramedic Justin Williams wrote a message, 'Mike Baird has promised to protect us by January 31' on the side of the ambulance to hold him accountable in October last year.

Mr Williams said the HSU would come over the three options with a fine toothed comb before recommending one to paramedics.

"At face value it looks a lot better than what they were going to give us," he said.

Mr Williams said under the previous protection plan, paramedics were second guessing their actions for fear of being harmed.

Ms Berejiklian said the $48 million would be broken into two payments. $18 million would go towards the option voted for over five years. $30 million will go to health and wellbeing programs until 2020-21.

Topics:  gladys berejiklian health services union nsw paramedics

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle accident near Repton.

