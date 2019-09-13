Million dollar house is unclaimed and the winner is a local

This is the $1.3 million Buderim home that remains unclaimed.

A BELLINGEN resident has been drawn as the lucky winner of a $1.3 million Sunshine Coast home, but get this they have not yet claimed their prize!

The Endeavour Foundation, a disability not-for-profit founded in 1951 to support people with intellectual disability, is now trying to track down the winning ticket holder.

The Advocate has been told a person with the initials L.C has won the Buderim home in the latest lottery, but all attempts to contact them have so far gone unanswered.

"We've called the number and had no answer numerous times and we've tried to track them down online too, trying a range of numbers but to no avail," The Endeavour Foundation's head of lotteries Kirsty Moore said.

"For an address, we have a PO Box. We're hoping we can get 'L.C' to call us as we are really hoping to offload this beautiful home.

"The mobile phone is off and the landline is ringing out as well, I did a bit of detective work I've contacted the Country Women's Association down there to try and track this person down given they live on a farm.

"They will become a millionaire today if they aren't already.

"This beautiful home in Buderim is located in one of the most sought after areas of the Sunshine Coast and it is located on a hill with views of the Pacific Ocean.

The winning ticket is 118553.

If it's you call 1800 63 40 40 and by the way there's $10,000 in gold bullion coming with the home to help you throw an epic house warming. Talk about an unforgettable Friday!