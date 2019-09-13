Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is the $1.3 million Buderim home that remains unclaimed.
This is the $1.3 million Buderim home that remains unclaimed.
News

Million dollar house is unclaimed and the winner is a local

Matt Deans
by
13th Sep 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELLINGEN resident has been drawn as the lucky winner of a $1.3 million Sunshine Coast home, but get this they have not yet claimed their prize!

The Endeavour Foundation,  a disability not-for-profit founded in 1951 to support people with intellectual disability, is now trying to track down the winning ticket holder. 

The Advocate has been told a person with the initials L.C has won the Buderim home in the latest lottery, but all attempts to contact them have so far gone unanswered. 

"We've called the number and had no answer numerous times and we've tried to track them down online too, trying a range of numbers but to no avail," The Endeavour Foundation's head of lotteries Kirsty Moore said.

A Bellingen resident with the initials LC has today won a $1.3 million Sunshine Coast home in a lottery.
A Bellingen resident with the initials LC has today won a $1.3 million Sunshine Coast home in a lottery.

"For an address, we have a PO Box. We're hoping we can get 'L.C' to call us as we are really hoping to offload this beautiful home.  

"The mobile phone is off and the landline is ringing out as well, I did a bit of detective work I've contacted the Country Women's Association down there to try and track this person down given they live on a farm.  

"They will become a millionaire today if they aren't already. 

"This beautiful home in Buderim is located in one of the most sought after areas of the Sunshine Coast and it is located on a hill with views of the Pacific Ocean. 

The winning ticket is 118553.

If it's you call 1800 63 40 40 and by the way there's $10,000 in gold bullion coming with the home to help you throw an epic house warming. Talk about an unforgettable Friday!

bellingen buderim coffs coast lottery sunshine coast the endeavour foundation unclaimed winner
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    My Kitchen Rules judge says I CanDo that

    My Kitchen Rules judge says I CanDo that

    News HAVE a night off from cooking and let celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge impress you with a seven-course degustation menu.

    FOR THE THRONE: Cinderella story meets league juggernaut

    premium_icon FOR THE THRONE: Cinderella story meets league juggernaut

    News GREAT sport is built on storylines which captivate the imagination and transcend...

    Air quality plummets prompting new health warnings

    premium_icon Air quality plummets prompting new health warnings

    News VIDEO: watch fires from the air and waterbombing in action.

    Driver in highway crash to be billed for damage repairs

    premium_icon Driver in highway crash to be billed for damage repairs

    News Driver took out 200-metres of roadside wire barrier in drunken crash