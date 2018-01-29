Million dollar boost to local businesses

THREE business have received a major boost in funding totalling $3.4million to help deliver more local jobs and start future plans.

Under the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages, designed to stimulate job creation and investment in regional Australia, the Coalition Government announced the funding to the three Coffs Harbour projects earlier this week.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said "thanks to Luke Hartsuyker's relentless advocacy we have been able to deliver $3.4 million for local businesses which will create more than 60 new construction jobs and 140 ongoing jobs."

Faircloth & Reynolds Pty Ltd have been approved a grant of $2,009,008, Oz Group Trading Pty Ltd $1,050,000 and Stonelake Pty Ltd $333,216.

The grant will go to upgrading manufacturing capacity to produce ovalised ductwork and Enviropac air-conditioning units, which will allow the company to better service modern building designs for Faircloth & Reynolds.

Oz Gruop Trading will use the grant for Streamlining and updating blueberry-processing equipment at this farmers' cooperative to increase processing capacity. This upgrade will increase competitiveness in the export markets such as South East Asia and Canada.

For Stonelake Pty Ltd, the grant will be used for establishing a manufacturing facility to commercialise the patented Buildonix façade building system and increase local production of building materials.

"The Coalition is committed to strengthening regional Australia by investing in key projects that support their economic future. We are backing these local businesses so they can invest more and employ more and continue to thrive," Dr McVeigh said.

"This $220 million pilot program, being rolled out in 10 regions across the nation, has been designed to diversify regional economies, particularly those that have undergone large structural changes, to help drive economic growth and job creation in these communities.

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said "Faircloth & Reynolds is a fantastic local business which has evolved from a two men and a ute operation into a successful company that employs hundreds of locals. This project will upgrade their manufacturing capacity, allowing them to service more modern premises and employ more local people.

"Oz Group is another success story for the Mid North Coast. Australian blueberry exports continue to go from strength to strength, and this grant will enable them to increase their processing capacity and take advantage of lucrative new trade opportunities in Asia and generate more jobs on the Mid North Coast.

"We will see the establishment of an advanced manufacturing facility for the delivery of building and façade systems in Coffs Harbour, which will provide 14 jobs during construction and 100 jobs post-construction.