Million dollar boost for local councils

23rd May 2020 4:17 PM | Updated: 24th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL Councils are set to receive a massive funding boost for road and community projects.

“The Federal Government is establishing a new Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program,” Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

“Councils will also receive their 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payment early.”

“This is a $28 million investment in our community. It is about supporting local jobs and businesses.”

“Importantly, this will also improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded community assets.”

“Local road projects may include constructing or improving bridges, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.”

“Community infrastructure projects could include new bicycle and walking paths, picnic shelters or barbecue facilities at parks.”

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said this stimulus would help his region come out of the coronavirus pandemic while improving local infrastructure.

“Councils are one of the best organisations to get construction jobs happening quickly as they have a ready workforce, heavy machinery and great local procurement connections with local contractors and suppliers.

“This funding will help the region recover from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.”

Through the new Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program, Councils will receive:

  • Lismore City Council - $1,228,170
  • Richmond Valley Council - $1,002,214
  • Clarence Valley Council - $2,051,366
  • Kyogle Council - $1,024,156
  • Coffs Harbour City Council - $1,382,096
  • Ballina Shire Council - $880,244

Through the 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant, Councils will receive:

  • Lismore City Council - $3,371,372
  • Richmond Valley Council - $2,712,400
  • Clarence Valley Council - $5,836,970
  • Kyogle Council - $2,373,295
  • Coffs Harbour City Council - $3,981,914
  • Ballina Shire Council - $2,417,841

Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program funding will be available from July 1. 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant funding will be available immediately, rather than being spread over the next 12 months.

The construction projects to be delivered through the Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program can include, but are not limited to, roads, bridges, tunnels, heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas, bicycle and walking paths, community facilities, and picnic shelters and barbecue facilities at parks.

For more information, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/lrci.

