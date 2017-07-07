20°
Sport

Miller wants to take on the world after winning Aus title

Keagan Elder
| 7th Jul 2017 7:00 AM
WINNING FORM: Barney Miller in action at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles.
WINNING FORM: Barney Miller in action at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS IF taking out the Australian title was not enough, Barney Miller has set his sights at the world.

At the end of the year he will represent Australia in America over November 29 - December 3.

"I can't wait,” Miller said.

"I've been working hard for it, this is something you always dream of.”

This follows on from his success in the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles held at Kingscliff last month.

Barney Miller prepares to enter the surf at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles held at Kingscliff.
Barney Miller prepares to enter the surf at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles held at Kingscliff. Contributed

Close to 20 years ago, Miller was a passenger in a car when it crashed into a tree. He broke his back in the crash and was left a quadriplegic.

After six years of intensive rehabilitation, he got back in the ocean - a place he has always been drawn to.

"Surfing has helped me because there's no wheelchair, it's stretching all my muscles in the front,” he told the ABC.

"If you get a big wipe-out you get thrown around and it just loosens every joint in your body.”

He has since returned to competitive surfing and the results soon followed.

Coming out of the surf in this year's Australian titles, Miller could not stop smiling after he won the AS5 Assist division in tricky conditions.

Last year, Miller finished second in the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Titles in California, where he competed in the AS5 Assist Final.

Miller hopes to go one better this year when he returns.

Barney Miller with his best mate, and three-time surfing world champion, Mick Fanning.
Barney Miller with his best mate, and three-time surfing world champion, Mick Fanning. Contributed

Being best mates with surfing three-time World Champion Mick Fanning has certainly helped.

The pair of champions have known each other for more than a decade now and Miller credited Fanning as a major inspiration.

Miller will also be heading to Hawaii next month.

He said he hoped to match the number of stamps in his passport with surf titles.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  barney miller isa world adaptive surfing titles quadriplegic surfing

Map draws attention to events in the region's colonial past

Map draws attention to events in the region's colonial past

Tragic events from the region's colonial past are revealed in the first interactive map showing frontier conflict between Europeans and Indigenous residents

Growing our industry

A new round of the NSW Government's Dairy Industry fund is opening later this month.

Grants up to $700,000 announced for the dairy industry

Get ready to rock 'n'roll at the ball

Rockabilly couple dancing on a vinyl record, vector illustration, no transparencies, EPS 8

The annual Razzle Dazzle Rockers ball is on July 29.

Gowings high-rise hotel given the 'go ahead'

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

JRRP gives Gowings the go ahead to build its CBD hotel

Local Partners

Emergency planning workshop for seniors and services

The SES and Bellingen Council have organised a workshop to help seniors plan for and cope with emergengies

Retirement revolution at Legacy Nursing Home

BUILDING BEGINS: Resident Scott Dillon joins Shawn Berquist to check the start of renovations.

Coffs Harbour Legacy Nursing Home is undergoing a rebuild

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

It's almost wine time

Glass of red wine on wood barrel

Tempting us with an afternoon of wine tasting.

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Big apartment - affordable price...

33 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

Town House 3 3 4 $450,000

Been looking for a while and everything's too small? Take a look at this neatly presented 422m2, 3+ bedroom executive home situated in Opal Cove Resort in the...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $439,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

An Address to Impress!

13 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $625,000

With nearly 40 years of happy memories, the owners will miss this great neighbourhood and being able to stroll to the neighbourhood shops, Private Hospital or...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Beachside Townhouse With Views!

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $425,000

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, the property is only a 5 minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!