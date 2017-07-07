Miller wants to take on the world after winning Aus title

WINNING FORM: Barney Miller in action at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles.

AS IF taking out the Australian title was not enough, Barney Miller has set his sights at the world.

At the end of the year he will represent Australia in America over November 29 - December 3.

"I can't wait,” Miller said.

"I've been working hard for it, this is something you always dream of.”

This follows on from his success in the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles held at Kingscliff last month.

Barney Miller prepares to enter the surf at the 2017 nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles held at Kingscliff. Contributed

Close to 20 years ago, Miller was a passenger in a car when it crashed into a tree. He broke his back in the crash and was left a quadriplegic.

After six years of intensive rehabilitation, he got back in the ocean - a place he has always been drawn to.

"Surfing has helped me because there's no wheelchair, it's stretching all my muscles in the front,” he told the ABC.

"If you get a big wipe-out you get thrown around and it just loosens every joint in your body.”

He has since returned to competitive surfing and the results soon followed.

Coming out of the surf in this year's Australian titles, Miller could not stop smiling after he won the AS5 Assist division in tricky conditions.

Last year, Miller finished second in the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Titles in California, where he competed in the AS5 Assist Final.

Miller hopes to go one better this year when he returns.

Barney Miller with his best mate, and three-time surfing world champion, Mick Fanning. Contributed

Being best mates with surfing three-time World Champion Mick Fanning has certainly helped.

The pair of champions have known each other for more than a decade now and Miller credited Fanning as a major inspiration.

Miller will also be heading to Hawaii next month.

He said he hoped to match the number of stamps in his passport with surf titles.