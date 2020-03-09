Miller stars as Aussies fall just short of title winning run

The Coffs Coast's Lachie Miller in action against New Zealand.

COFFS Coast product Lachie Miller has had a career best tournament in world sevens rugby, helping Australia to the final of the Vancouver event against New Zealand.

As has been the usual tale though, the All Black Sevens were just too good coming from behind to win 17-14.

The Wallaby Sevens held a 14-5 lead at the half-time break in the final, before New Zealand struck back early in the second with a wealth of possession.

Leading the carries and offloads, Miller was given a brief stint in the sin-bin in the second half, as the Aussies tried in vain to contain the Kiwi's rolling juggernaut.

Trailing 17-14, Australia then laid on a hail mary kick down field, which Miller chased down and regathered metres from the line to give Australia one last ditch chance to win it.

A forward pass after the ensuing ruck with the line open proved the Aussie's undoing though with New Zealand closing out the win in the final minute of play.

It's been 18 years since Australia last defeated New Zealand in a HSBC World Sevens cup final - 2002 in Brisbane.

Two years ago Lachie Miller was lacing the boots for the SCU Marlins and Sawtell Panthers and now is on track to become an Olympian. Ringo H.W. Chiu

Miller was simply sensational for the Aussies all weekend, helping them through the pool stage undefeated, scoring a hat-trick in one match, setting up a host of tries and stopping just as many in defence with finals wins over England and Canada.

The 24-year-old is sure to have plenty of interest from league and union clubs after an incredible couple of weeks where he has scored tries at will, broken open defensive lines with ease as the team's most potent play-making option.

Miller was named the second best impact player during the 17-nation tournament.

The 24-year-old was named in the Los Angeles Seven dream team. Kayo

He is now almost a certainty to represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics should the Games go ahead in July.

The second placing elevates Australia to fourth on the HSBC World Series standings with New Zealand on top with the series now rolling onto London and France.