20°
Business

Millennials, Gen Y are hard at it

Wendy Andrews
| 25th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
Wendy Andrews

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DON'T write-off Millennials and Gen Ys just yet, because new research released by NRMA Business Insurance could shift the stereotype that younger Australians aren't prepared to put in the hard yards.

The annual NRMA Insurance Business Owner Sentiment Study (BOSS) surveyed 1500 small business owners and found those aged 18-34 are working longer hours and taking less leave than any other age demographic.

Millennial and Gen Y business owners were also the most ambitious and driven demographic and were more likely to say they started a business to follow their passion.

The research found:

More than a quarter (27%) of small business owners aged 18-34 are working more than 50 hours a week, compared to 24% of small business owners aged 55-plus.

More than two thirds (70%) are taking less than two weeks holiday each year compared to 49% of small business owners aged 55-plus.

About 43% said they want to dominate their industry, become a household name or earn as much money as possible, compared to just a fifth (21%) of older small business owners with those ambitions.

Nearly one in three (29%) Gen Y and Millennial business owners say they started their business to follow their passion, compared to less than a quarter (23%) of those aged 35-plus.

"We know Millennials are like no generation before them, seeking job environments that offer flexibility, autonomy and a sense of purpose, as well as the creative freedom to grow and move around,” said Amanda Whiting, executive general manager of small business for NRMA Business Insurance.

"While this often wrongly lands Millennials the reputation as fickle or entitled, it is these qualities, coupled with Gen Ys and Millennials being the most ambitious and tech-savvy generations, which makes younger people well suited to running their own business.”

The study also asked small business owners what they love most, what causes them the most stress and what they find most rewarding about running their own business.

The findings showed Gen Y small business owners are the most stressed in the country, about a range of issues including managing their cashflow (41% compared to a national average of 33%), working long hours (25% compared to a national average of 22%), their financial responsibilities (29% compared to a national average of 23%) and staying ahead of the competition.

Younger small business owners are also the most likely to want help with a range of functions including finance, marketing and their legal responsibilities.

Despite the stress and personal toll that comes with running a small business, 70% of young small business owners are confident their business will have a better 12 months ahead and 58% of small business owners aged 35 and over share this optimism.

"No one is an expert at everything and even the most experienced small business owners can feel out of their depth from time to time,” Ms Whiting said

"Our advice to small business owners both young and old, is to build a network of trusted experts who you can lean on when you need practical professional advice and support.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
3000km to keep Kate's legacy alive

3000km to keep Kate's legacy alive

IT WAS at young Kate Turner's funeral when Andrew Biszczak knew something needed to be done.

Helping deaf kids to thrive

Support needed for camp

Resident fights to change the fate of obsolete visitor centre

FATE DECIDER: Bellingen Shire Councillors will vote on the future of the Urunga Visitor Centre's future at tomorrow's council meeting.

Residents want to move "obsolete” visitor information centre

Dr Karl scopes out the Coffs Coast

Dr Karl will be the keynote speaker at the National Health Innovation and Research Symposium Gala Dinner being held at Opal Cove Resort.

ONE of Australia's favourite scientists visits Coffs Coast.

Local Partners

Join a community club

Get involved in your community through a host of great groups

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

More than 3000 expected for annual family day

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

The View is Amazing

14 Houlahan Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 Sold

Sitting at the top end of a quiet cul - de -sac and enjoying terrific panoramic ocean and hinterland views is this solidly built brick home.The entertaining decks...

Close to Beach in New Estate

20 Seacrest Boulevard, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 Auction on Site...

So close to the beach this home will be great for the Family or investor! This 4 bedroom home complete with main bedroom having walk-in robe and ensuite has been...

Home Sweet Home

41 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $549,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home, located in a popular family estate will tick all the boxes. From the moment you enter the front door...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Home Backing Private Acreage, Close to Beach

57 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $610,000

With the waves crashing at night this 6 bedroom + Study home will meet the needs for an extended family. All bedrooms have built-ins; spacious main bedroom has...

Awesome Views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $899,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $582,000 ...

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Rare as Hen&#39;s Teeth

10 Kintorie Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 2 $429,000

Positioned in a well-established family neighbourhood, this 3 bedroom home sits on a large block with a level rear yard. Larger than expected rooms, plus a...

A Hidden Gem

2/19 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Tucked away at the rear of the block and so close to the town centre, this three bedroom home is a real hidden gem. The home features open plan living and dining...

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”