MILITARY TRAIL: New plaques will tell the story of Beersheba

BEERSHEBA MEMORIAL: Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch deputy president John Beattie and secretary Kev Collins in front of the Light Horse Statue in Pialba's Freedom Park, where five new stands commemorating the Charge at Beersheba will be installed on Wednesday. Blake Antrobus

FRESH from the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial's transformative effect on the Heritage City, Hervey Bay is about to get its own historical investment.

A new interpretive centre commemorating the Light Horse Brigade's Charge at Beersheba is set to transform Hervey Bay's end of the region's Military Trail.

Four plaques detailing the history of four major battles fought by the famous World War I brigade and a fifth on the history of the Ottoman Empire will be unveiled at Pialba's Freedom Park tomorrow.

QR codes inscribed on the plaques will allow people to download the codes and conduct further research on the topics.

The development is the latest in the Fraser Coast Military Trail, a tourist drive re-telling the stories of local men and women who served in armed conflicts throughout history.

Once unveiled, Mr Collins said the new stands would build off the success of the Light Horse Statue already standing in the park. The Battle of Beersheba, which took place in October 1917, is known as one of the Light Horse Brigade's most famous battles during World War I.

Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch secretary Kev Collins said the project would have a similar affect on Maryborough's Gallipoli memorial and allow visitors to extend on their knowledge of major World War I battles.

"For the schoolkids, they can read up on the history of what this memorial is about," Mr Collins said.

"It's very important to have it here, part of our job is to make sure the memory of those who fought and have fallen is always kept alive.

"With this contact, they can get on the computer and read more about it, it's very important for the future."