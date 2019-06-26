Milford knows Broncos have no more chances

Anthony Milford made what must have been a very painful admission on Tuesday. That, at just round 15, Brisbane's hopes of making the top four are already hanging by a thread.

Brisbane currently sit 12th on the ladder with a 5-8 win-loss record heading into this weekend's clash with Newcastle.

It leaves the side two wins out of the top eight - on points' differential - and will be hoping to avoid missing the finals for the first time since 2013.

The club face fifth-placed Newcastle on Saturday night and will be boosted by the return of enforcers Joe Ofahengaue and Payne Haas who have been named to return from injury.

Ofahengaue, 23, has been recovering from a serious gash to his knee suffered during his State of Origin debut earlier this month but is poised to make his return this weekend.

Joe Ofahengaue during Broncos training on Tuesday. Photo: Annette Dew

The Broncos' Origin trio Matt Gillett, Corey Oates and David Fifita are also likely to back up from Sunday night's loss to NSW in Perth.

It comes after Brisbane's demoralising loss to Parramatta two weeks ago where they were mauled 38-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Milford said each game from now on was crucial for their top-eight aspirations.

"It's pretty much a do-or-die game from now on in," Milford said.

"We just need to be on. Hopefully (last week's) bye has freshened everyone up.

"We just have to make sure we get back to basics and working on the little things that get us into the game early.

"We have to try not to go away from it and try and do extra. Our main focus is just not letting everyone down."

Rhys Kennedy during Broncos training on Tuesday. Pic Annette Dew

It comes as the club announced the signing of former South Sydney giant Rhys Kennedy on a one-and-a-half year contract effective immediately.

Standing at 197cm, Kennedy is the tallest player at Red Hill and in the top 10 giants of the NRL.

The prop had his first hit out in Broncos colours during the club's training session on Tuesday and could play as early as next weekend against the Sharks.

Milford, who played with Kennedy's older brother Jarrad at the Raiders, said he was looking forward to the giant addition to the forward pack.

"He's another big boy in the middle and keeps all our boys honest," he said.

Broncos stalwart Andrew McCullough will also return to the No.9 jersey this weekend while star fill-in Jake Turpin has been relegated to the bench.

Jamayne Isaako has not been named to play this weekend due to personal reasons with Richie Kennar coming on to the wing.

Brisbane have also named Queensland Under-18s star Xavier Coates as 18th man following a standout season.

His stunning rise in 2019 has come off the back of a two-try haul in his Intrust Super Cup debut and a man-of-the-match performance in Queensland's Under-18s win over NSW.

He also became the youngest Test player since Sione Mata'utia after being named in the PNG Kumuls side last weekend.