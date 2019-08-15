Miley’s sister spills on Liam split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

BRANDI Cyrus is supporting younger sister Miley Cyrus following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell. There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her," Brandi said on the latest episode of her Your Favourite Thing podcast with Wells Adams.

"When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."

Brandi also seemed to allude to Liam and Miley's breakup on Instagram while on a getaway with Miley.

"I've learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard," she wrote, "but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness … and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."

Miley, 26, confirmed the split on Saturday through a statement released by her rep and also wrote an Instagram post about "change" in general.

News of the split has shocked fans. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she began. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus split after less than one year of marriage. Shortly after the news broke, photos were released of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Meanwhile, The Hunger Games actor wrote on Instagram that he wished his estranged wife nothing but "health and happiness going forward".

