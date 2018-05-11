Milestone reached in jetty development

AFER over 1600 ideas and comments were received by locals a Preliminary Concept Plan for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct will start.

Independent urban design consultant Group GSA has been appointed to prepare the concept plan for the iconic and popular location on the Coffs Coast.

"We had an amazing response from the community in February and March with more than 1600 ideas and comments generated by people who live in, work in and visit the Foreshore," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"The community's views are at the heart of this project and Group GSA brings considerable experience in landscape architecture, urban design and public domain design to help the community shape and create the vision for the Foreshore.

"Group GSA's Preliminary Concept Plan, based on the outcomes of our consultation so far, will supplement GHD Australia's Stakeholder and Community Consultation Outcomes Report which is expected to be ready for public view mid-year."

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the appointment of the design consultant was another milestone in the community project.

"Projects like this are springing up in coastal and regional areas all over the state, and this is the stuff that helps more people better understand the benefits of living in regional NSW,” Mr Barilaro said.

"Andrew Fraser has been a strong advocate of the community leading the vision for the Foreshore and it's great to see the progress that's already been made in a relatively short time.

"As a government we are doing everything we can to make regional NSW a location of choice where people can get great jobs, run great businesses, get great education and healthcare, and of course have a great lifestyle."

