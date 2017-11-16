Mikkelsen tackled the champ now he wants his trophy back

World Champion Sebastien Ogier, a three time winner of Rally Australia fronts the media at the service park, ahead of Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast.

ANDREAS Mikkelsen stood aloft of the podium spraying champers at Wedding Bells last year as a champ.

He'd just stopped his then Volkswagen World Champion teammate Sebastien Ogier from winning a fourth straight Rally Australia crown and delivered a swan song for the departing German manufacturer.

'Gluckliche tage' or happy days as they say.

Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Anders Jaeger pictured with World Champion Seb Ogier and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville third on the Rally Australia podium. Craig Coomans

Fast forward a year and geez a lot has changed in the Rally World.

Ogier is again world champion, not surprising, but somethings - like history and indomitable forces - take years to better.

However, the key difference is that now the fast Frenchman is driving for Ford M-Sport and Mikkelsen is back with Hyundai, after three WRC starts this season.

Thierry Neuville also of Hyundai is fighting out a second overall season finish with Ott Tanak while Jari Matti-Latvala and Elfyn Evans are also gunning for glory after a season well spent.

"It's going to be a tough contest. Like every single round this year was pretty demanding, pretty, tough," Neuville said.

"I hope it's going to be a little bit wet on the weekend, which should give us a bit more opportunity to be on the podium, bring back maximum points for the team and a win as well," he said.

Thierry Neuville fronts the media at the Kennards Hire Rally Australia service park. Terry Hill

Yeah Thierry, be careful what you wish for, ask a local because it usually doesn't rain in Coffs it pours.

Just ask nine time WRC champion, Sebastien Loeb who inspected the under side of his car on day one in 2011 in heavy rain.

But good news is there should be just enough rain, if it happens at all, to settle the dust - at this stage anyway - so weather forecasters keep in touch.

Andreas Mikkelsen, may be the Brad Pitt of the motorsport world, but yeah looks don't matter when steering a high octane car at 180kmh on dirt roads around trees ... right? Not to his rivals anyway.

Andreas Mikkelsen out for a paddle on Jetty Beach this week. Trevor Veale

"The plan this weekend is to try to repeat the success of last year," Mikkelsen said.

"Rally Australia is probably my favourite rally of the year.

"I have really high hopes for a win again this year.

"That would be awesome."

Five-time WRC World Champion Sebastien Ogier fronts the media at the service park at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Terry Hill

Asked about his impending World Championship celebrations, Seb Ogier kept it on the 'down low' saying said he was more focused on stage one of Rally Australia on Friday.

We bet he's got fine French champagne stashed in the bags though!

"We haven't really yet, but its coming," Ogier said.

"Definitely we are going to celebrate hard.

Of course, when a champion speaks you listen.

"It's always a target to win.

"You can't be satisfied by just driving around ... of course I'll give everything."

We look forward to Friday's opening stages.