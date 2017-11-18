Mikkelsen out of Rally Australia contention

Punctures to both tyres on the left hand side has forced an early finish to what was a promising Kennards Hire Rally Australia start by Hyundai Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen.

Punctures to both tyres on the left hand side has forced an early finish to what was a promising Kennards Hire Rally Australia start by Hyundai Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen. Brad Greenshields

AFTER a superb opening day of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, overnight leader Andreas Mikkelsen has endured a terrible change of luck and been forced to retire.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver suffered a double puncture during Saturday morning's Newry stage.

If only one tyre was punctured it would've been alright for the Norwegian as the vehicles carry a spare tyre.

Two punctures though meant all hopes of repeating his Rally Australia win from last year were dashed.

"Two kilometres after the start on a right-hander over a crest, I went wide and touched the bank quite hard,” Mikkelsen explained.

"I thought I had just a rear puncture but soon I felt the front too. I have one spare so it doesn't look like we'll be going any further.”

Mikkelsen's bad luck is good fortune for Hyundai team mate Thierry Neuville who is the new leader ahead of Jari-Matti Latvala.

Neuville won both of last night's Destination NSW Super Special Stages at the Jetty Foreshore as well as this morning's 48.89km long Nambucca stage.