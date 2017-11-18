Menu
Login
Sport

Mikkelsen out of Rally Australia contention

Punctures to both tyres on the left hand side has forced an early finish to what was a promising Kennards Hire Rally Australia start by Hyundai Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen.
Punctures to both tyres on the left hand side has forced an early finish to what was a promising Kennards Hire Rally Australia start by Hyundai Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

AFTER a superb opening day of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, overnight leader Andreas Mikkelsen has endured a terrible change of luck and been forced to retire.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver suffered a double puncture during Saturday morning's Newry stage.

If only one tyre was punctured it would've been alright for the Norwegian as the vehicles carry a spare tyre.

Two punctures though meant all hopes of repeating his Rally Australia win from last year were dashed.

"Two kilometres after the start on a right-hander over a crest, I went wide and touched the bank quite hard,” Mikkelsen explained.

"I thought I had just a rear puncture but soon I felt the front too. I have one spare so it doesn't look like we'll be going any further.”

Mikkelsen's bad luck is good fortune for Hyundai team mate Thierry Neuville who is the new leader ahead of Jari-Matti Latvala.

Neuville won both of last night's Destination NSW Super Special Stages at the Jetty Foreshore as well as this morning's 48.89km long Nambucca stage.

Topics:  andreas mikkelsen coffs coast coffs harbour hyundai motorsport kennards hire rally australia newry rally australia world rally championship wrc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Rally brings the house full sign to Coffs Coast

Rally brings the house full sign to Coffs Coast

THE Coffs Coast has hung out a 'no vacancy' sign as the final Kennards Hire Rally Australia gets underway this weekend.　

Police warn WRC rally tickets have been stolen and on-sold

NSW Police are investigating the theft of Rally Australia tickets.

MAN wanted over WRC ticket theft to Coffs Coast event.

Coffs given thumbs up by WRC champs

WRC driver Ott Tanak lets the dust fly as he rounds a hard left hand turn during the second run through the Pilbara stage on the opening day of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia behind the wheel of his M-Sport WRT Ford Fiesta. 17 November 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

M-Sport head supports Coffs Coast being rally's long-term home.

Sensational first day has Mikkelsen leading the WRC pack

Hyundai Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen dominated the opening day's WRC action in Coffs Harbour. The Norwegian is pictured here during the second run through the Pilbara stage on the opening day of the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. 17 November 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Mikkelsen has a perfect start to Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Local Partners

Quinn takes ARC honours on first day

NOT even driving for 11km with a flat tyre could stop Nathna Quinn's quest to be the Australian Rally Championship's top driver.

Early stages prove damaging for top drivers

BUMPER BRUISE: Ott Tanak knocked off his diffuser on the Pilbara stage.

WRC drivers battle with car damage

Nine shredded over ‘sausage fest’

Channel 9 has been roasted over this image.

Nine accused of failing to refresh their commentary line up