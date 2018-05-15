Menu
Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly in Arsenal's sights. Picture: AFP
Soccer

Frontrunners for Wenger's Arsenal job emerge

15th May 2018 11:25 AM

MIKEL Arteta and Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as the frontrunners for the Arsenal manager's job, Sky Sports News understands.

Arteta, currently Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, and Hoffenheim manager Nagelsmann head the queue after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said he would be staying at Juventus unless he was sacked.

As things stand, it is understood Arsenal has not made an official approach yet for club legends Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is reportedly interested in succeeding Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, but his wage demands are putting Arsenal off.

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta.
The club is expected to begin the interview process this week in the hope a new manager will be in place before the start of the World Cup on June 14.

Guardiola has said he will not stand in Arteta's way if Arsenal comes calling, but he would be "the happiest guy in the world" if he his fellow Spaniard stayed with Manchester City.

Nagelsmann has been linked with the Arsenal job in the past but distanced himself from it.

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports UK

