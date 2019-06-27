Mike was born to make a splash

WATER SPORTS: You'd think after 52 years on the water Mike Mills-Thom would be ready to spend some more time on land.

Wrong.

The Korora resident received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the NSW Community Sports Awards, presented by Sport NSW last week.

Mills-Thom was one of 20 recipients from a wide cross-section of sports to receive their award from NSW Minister for Sport, MP John Sidoti.

The 56-year-old was a founding member of Coffs Coast Outrigger Club and Paciﬁca Ocean Paddlers Club Race and has been an organiser, director and coordinator of multiple races each year for 28 years at local and regional level.

Mills-Thom commenced racing surf skis when he was 13 and was a winner of multiple state championships and Australian ﬁnals.

He started racing kayaks in 1987 with Sunrise canoe club in Northern NSW before moving to Sydney in 1988 where he joined Manly Kayak club and won multiple State and National Titles in K1, K2 and K4.

He was a national team member between 1990-1993 and was a winner of State, Australian and World Championships. More recently, he won the 2015 and 2017 over 50s single ski World Championship.

Mills-Thom said it's an honour to be recognised for his service, and it's more meaningful than being recognised for winning.

"I grew up water skiing at North Beach and could water ski when I was four,” he said.

"When I was young and elite people were running races for me. I'm older now and I think you've got to give back; you can't just walk away.

"I enjoy people getting a smile on their face and doing things that wouldn't have been possible without a race organised for them. It's a two way street, it's bloody fun for me as well.”

Mills-Thom is heading to the Single Ski World Championships in France later this year to defend his title.