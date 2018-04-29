Migration stalled young shearwaters in need of help

Volunteers and members of the public meet behind the Galley Café at the marina every day at 4.45pm to help march the young shearwaters up to the top of Muttonbird Island and release the birds.

YOUNG wedge-tailed shearwaters, or muttonbirds as they're commonly known, that have had issues making their first migration flight are in need of our help.

The parents of the young shearwaters began their migration flight north earlier this month but some of the chicks who make the flight unassisted two or three weeks after the older birds have eneded up a long way from their destination.

The departing fledglings are meant to follow the light of the moon out to sea but many become distracted by the lights of the city and fly west.

This first flight often lands them in big trouble. Once they land they cannot lift off again without being in an elevated position such as on Muttonbird Island.

They become sitting targets for cars and Foxes.

The fledglings have been located as far west as Bellingen, however the most common landing spots over the past few years have been the grounds near the Deep Sea Fishing Club, the Coffs Harbour Marina area, Harbour Drive and Park Beach.

WIRES and National Parks and Wildlife volunteers are patrolling these areas every night during the next three weeks but they need your help.

The Muttonbird fledglings cannot fend for themselves and WIRES ask that anyone finding an exhausted or injured Muttonbird to follow the rescue tips below:

Approach quietly from behind;

Encircle body and wings with a towel, keeping clear of the beak;

Place in a cardboard box and keep in a quiet location out of the sun;

Do not feed the bird or give water

Deliver the bird to any of the specified drop-off points where boxes for the birds will be provided.

The drop-off points are the Fishermen's Co-op, Galley Café next to Fishermen's Co-op, the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club under the entry stairs, the Deep Sea Fishing Club and the Coffs Coast office of the National Parks and Wildlife service at 32 Marina Drive.

Volunteers will collect the birds twice a day from these drop off points. If you have any questions or aren't comfortable rescuing the bird call WIRES on 1300 094 737.

For the next two to three weeks, the public is invited to meet volunteers at 4.45pm behind the Galley Café in the Marina to learn more about our local shearwaters. The group will march up Muttonbird Island to release the rescued birds.

Before attending, those interested are asked to have a look on the shearwater facebook page to ensure there are birds ready for release that day: www.facebook.com/muttonbirdisland/.

If you are interested in becoming a wildlife rescue volunteer, please consider joining WIRES. There is a training course in Coffs Harbour at the end of May.

For more information about WIRES training or Shearwaters please visit the shearwater facebook page or email ShearwaterCoordinator@gmail.com.