23°
News

Migrating whales break the horizon once again

20th May 2017 12:30 PM
A pod of humpback captured by drones making the migration north this week.
A pod of humpback captured by drones making the migration north this week. https://www.facebook.com/justlyfe2016

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LARGE pods of migrating whales have again been reported off the coast this weekend. 

Social media is abuzz with reports of whale breaches sighted off popular headlands and out at sea. 

Nowadays drones across the New South Wales are offering stunning images and vision of the annual breeding migration from Antarctic waters. 

Whale tourism is set to ramp up with watch watching operators to start regular tours in coming weeks.

Each year between April and November, Australia's eastern coastline comes alive with the spectacular acrobatic displays of humpback whales.

After a summer of feeding on krill in Antarctic waters, these charismatic animals migrate north to sub-tropical waters where they mate and give birth.

During their annual migration of up to 10 000 kilometres, humpbacks attract thousands of visitors to coastal towns.

The exact timing of the migration period can vary from year to year depending on water temperature, sea ice, predation risk, prey abundance and the location of their feeding ground.

The majority of humpbacks in Australian waters migrate north from June to August, and back towards the Southern Ocean from September to November.

Groups of young males typically lead the migration while pregnant cows and cow-calf pairs bring up the rear.

Adult breeding animals form the bulk of the migration in the middle stages.

At a maximum length of 16 metres, the humpback is not the largest whale found in Australian waters but it is arguably the most iconic.

Photos
View Gallery

Recognised by Australians today as more valuable alive, both environmentally and economically, this species was once valued only when it was dead - mainly for its oil and baleen, or 'whalebone'.

Beginning in Australia shortly after European colonisation, whaling and the export of whale products became Australia's first primary industry.

Australian whalers of the early 19th century hunted from small boats, towing their catch back for processing at shore stations.

The development of harpoon guns, explosive harpoons and steam-driven whaling boats later that century made large-scale commercial whaling so efficient that many whale species were over-exploited in the 20th century and came very close to extinction.
 

Photos
View Gallery

When southern right whales and blue whales became scarce, Australian whalers began to target humpback whales, killing approximately 8300 off the east coast between 1949 and 1962.

By the time the International Whaling Commission banned humpback whaling in the Southern Hemisphere in 1963, over-exploitation had already reduced the population to an estimated 3.5-5% of pre-whaling abundance, leading to the collapse of Australia's east coast whaling industry.

Whale surveys has the migrating East Coast population of humpbacks growing at around 10% per year, meaning there is believed to be up to 20,000 humpbacks making the migration. 

Photos
View Gallery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast east coast humpbacks nsw southern wright whales whale migration

Migrating whales break the horizon once again

Migrating whales break the horizon once again

LARGE pods of migrating whales have again been reported off the coast this weekend.

Creatures great and small

MARINE MATES: Veterinary student Alice Jackson with a rescued hawksbill turtle.

English vet training on marine mammals in Coffs Harbour

Boating industry demands return of Coffs slipway

MUCH-NEEDED: Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser says the travel-lift set to replace the former slipway is still a long time coming.

A Coffs slipway cannot come soon enough.

NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

The war on fat has also spread to Vegemite, which has been smeared

Local Partners

Police launch sexual violence awareness campaign

The campaign aims to raise awareness of what constitutes sexual violence, generate conversation, and force the issue into the public arena.

Community's generous giving is priceless

Pacific City Lions Club raise around $4,000 for various volunteer groups in the community.

How volunteer groups are making a huge difference in this community?

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

THERE are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do.

Aussie Pirates fan becomes Aussie Pirates star

Brenton Thwaites and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Aussie actor says he's watched all the Pirates movies

Chris Cornell’s family disputes suicide call by examiner

Singer's family disputes finding of suicide as cause of death

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance James Matthews today

A Gossip Girl movie is looking more and more likely...XOXO

There is only one actor who will definitely NOT return

Laidley singer in knock-out stage of The Voice Sunday night

SET TO SHINE: Judah Kelly moves into the knock-out round of The Voice tomorrow night.

The Laidley singer will line up against two more from #teamDelta

An Afterlife just the beginning for Bundy film editor

Andrew Groundwater stands on set at Zillmere Rd during An Afterlife filming.

Lawton hopes to create his own post-production

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Seabreeze Pl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Beach living at its best...

14/6 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $1,030,000

When you think of what your dream home would look like, chances are it's a stylish abode on the beachfront. The dream becomes reality at this Sapphire Beach...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

A home with a heart-lifting vista on 2,813m2 block...

160 Gaudrons Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000 ...

This welcoming home boasts a beautiful mountain view with ocean glimpses that will lift your spirits and a quiet location that promises a life of peace and...

Dream villa...

1/9 Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $310,000

This level villa is ideally positioned close to Coffs Harbour CBD, Schools and bus transportation. Positioned in a well-cared for complex with only one adjoining...

New beachside home with reserve at rear...

3 Water Gum Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $745,000

This home of exceptional quality has all the pluses offering beachside location and the privacy of a nature reserve at the rear. From the moment you open the...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 128 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!