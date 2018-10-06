Massive shifts in how and whom we worship

YOUNG Australians and migrant families are driving a religious revolution that is changing the spiritual makeup of Australia.

Christians have plummeted from 88 per cent of the population half a century ago to just 52 per cent, while the nation's fastest-growing religions are Sikhism and Hinduism, ahead of Islam.

That coincides with the arrival of 300,000 permanent migrants from India since 2000, the highest number from any country including China and England.

By raw numbers Christianity is still the nation's largest faith but almost one-third of Australians now no longer identify with any religion - up from 0.8 per cent in 1966, census figures show.

Choirboys gather at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney’s largest Catholic church. Picture: Giovanni Portelli

Demographers say thousands in the no religion group, mainly younger Australians, are worshipping at a different altar, taking their spiritual needs from practices such as meditation and veganism.

Data also shows that Sydney's northwestern "Bible Belt" is losing its religious mantle to the growth suburbs of the southwest, which are populated by increasing numbers of migrant families.

One researcher said: "The Hindu community is already much larger than the Pentecostal community in Australia and the Sikhs are much larger than the Salvation Army.

Sheikh Yahyasafi leads prayers for drought-stricken Australian farmers at Lakemba Mosque last month. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

"If their rate of growth continues the Hindus and Sikhs will surpass the number of Muslims and the number of Buddhists in Australia … making them the second-largest religious community, surpassed only by the Christians."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his family, who attend the Horizon Pentecostal Christian Church at Sutherland in Sydney's south, have focused a new spotlight on Australians' religious life.

A video from a Pentecostal Church in Melbourne shows the PM leading prayers for victims of the Sulawesi earthquake and for Australia's drought-afflicted farmers.

Filmed by a member of the congregation, the video shows fellow worshippers cheering, laughing and applauding Mr Morrison as he prays.

Worship inside the Hillsong conference at Homebush last year. Picture: Jenny Evans

Pentecostal numbers in Australia have increased but the Anglican Church lost 216,563 adherents in NSW between 2011 and 2016, the Catholic Church shed 67,731 and the Uniting Church 53,841, while Hindus added 61,559 and Muslims 48,306.

Off a small base, Sikh numbers nationally soared by 74 per cent to 126,000 from 2011 to 2016. Sikhs also had the youngest age profile, with almost three-quarters under 35.

But lecturer and researcher Dr Jonathan James from Edith Cowan University said many younger Aussies refused to be pigeonholed by religion.