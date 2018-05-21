Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MIGALOO: Shane Harrington's recently completed boat
MIGALOO: Shane Harrington's recently completed boat Greg Bray
News

'Migaloo' was a labour of love for two men

Gregory Bray
by
20th May 2018 4:30 AM

WHEN Shane Harrington first saw the uncompleted project boat he immediately thought, "Migaloo."

Housed in a shed at Byron Bay, what is now a stunning white boat was then a hull, a shell and two motors with a sad past.

"Dave Brooker was the bloke who started building it and it'd taken him 15 years to get it to that stage," Shane said.

"But he was killed after falling off a roof at work, he was only 50 years old."

The other bad news for Shane was that someone else had bought the boat before he had arrived.

When the sale fell through, Shane quickly snapped it up then arranged to have it trucked back to Gladstone.

Bad luck struck a third time.

"On the trip up a lady drove past the pilot vehicle and police car and ran into it," he said.

Fortunately there wasn't too much damage and Shane started fitting out his dream boat.

"I knew it was going to be a big job, so I thought 3 or 4 months will do it," he said.

It took him three years.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

I pretty much did the lot, all the timber-work and installed all the equipment myself," Shane said.

"My mate Paul in Agnes Water did the upholstery."

Even though it turned out to be a much bigger project than he first thought, Shane was pleased with the result.

"I built it big enough to take two families, or four mates, fishing for a week."

In April Migaloo was ready to be put into the water and it was a bitter-sweet moment.

 

MIGALOO: In memory of Dave Brooker the original owner/builder
MIGALOO: In memory of Dave Brooker the original owner/builder Greg Bray

"Dave's brother, his three sons and his mother made the trip up from Byron to see it launched," he said.

"They'd spent 18 years watching the boat get built and they had tears in their eyes when it went in.

"I not only got a boat but a family too because they're welcome back whenever they want."

A photo of Dave hangs on a wall in the wheelhouse and Shane made sure his name was on the side well.

"Boats have always gotta have good names," he said.

auckland creek boat byron bay gladstone gladstone boating migaloo
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GROUP 2: Ghosts go on rampage against Comets

    GROUP 2: Ghosts go on rampage against Comets

    Rugby League STRONG, disciplined defensive effort rewarded with eight-try romp in Group 2 Rugby League.

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport Check out the weekend scores and opinion from Coffs Coast sport.

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Politics Patrick Deegan has been preselected as Labor's candidate for Page.

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    News Chance meeting on the side of the Pacific Hwy inspires latest novel.

    Local Partners