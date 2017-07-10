Migaloo the major drawcard on the Coffs Coast

NOT only the spectacular sea conditions attracted boat users to the water this weekend but also the chance to see the famous white whale Migaloo.

Mid morning, Migaloo was spotted off the Southern breakwall in Coffs Harbour where whale watching boats Jetty Dive, the Pacific Explorer and small personal vessels were able to witness the unusual sight.

He made slow progress for a few hours around the harbour and Diggers beach before kicking up the speed around lunch time, travelling north with another humpback.

Close to a hundred cars could be spotted at Woolgoolga Headland as people waited patiently to see Migaloo.

Last year Migaloo was spotted passing the Coffs Coast on Sunday, July 24.

Did you catch a glimpse at the beautiful white whale?

