MIDWASTE funded to tackle litter hot spots

TRASH TALK: Funding will be used to identify litter hot spots and organise clean-ups. Jodie Dixon BIT140715RUB1
Greg White
by

MIDWASTE received a $200,000 NSW Government grant for litter reduction initiatives.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said funding had gone out to the state's waste groups to support member councils including Coffs Harbour City to tackle litter problems.

"From roadsides to parks, takeaway containers to drink bottle rubbish, these grants will help combat litter from all angles,” Mr Fraser said.

"The NSW Government's goal is to reduce litter volume by 40 per cent by 2020.

"These grants will help regional waste groups and member councils cut the amount of litter on their streets, in their parks and waterways.”

The money will be used to tackle litter by identifying hotspots, running education campaigns and organising clean-ups.

