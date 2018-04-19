THIS is your chance to watch the light-hearted and insightful documentary of MAMIL, Middle Aged Men in Lycra during the one time screening on the Coffs Coast.

The must see 98 minute feature film for cycling enthusiasts looks at the secret lives of MAMIL's in their natural habitat and focuses on personal reflections upon why they ride

The film has received a enthusiastic welcome from the wider cycling community and was awarded Official Selection at the 2017 Adelaide Film Festival.

Don't miss MAMIL as it's screen on Monday, April 30 at Event Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

From each ticket sold, $5 will go to the annual charity bike ride Tour de Rocks.

The mountain bike ride goes from Armidale to South-West Rocks over three days and raises funds for cancer research and regional cancer services. A team of riders under the Faircloth & Reynolds banner have taken part in the Tour for the past six years and this year forty riders will make up its largest contingent.

Last year the Tour de Rocks Coffs Harbour riders raised $13,500 for local Palliative Care services.

Tickets are $24.

To reserve your ticket, visit goo.gl/nxd3iy