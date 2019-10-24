Mid North Coast to suffer under $150m health cuts: Labor

Following news of the leaked documents, the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association has called on the Minister for Health Brad Hazzard to explain the cuts.

THE Mid North Coast Local Health District is one of the 15 across NSW that the State Opposition claims will see $150 million worth of cuts this financial year.

Leaked documents obtained by Labor reveals NSW Health must achieve total cost savings of $252 million during 2019-20 in order to deliver on the Berejiklian Government's election commitments.

Labor Leader Jodi McKay confronted Premier Gladys Berejiklian about the documents during Question Time in parliament this week, saying the health system is already struggling to 'cope'.

Ms Berejiklian however refuted the claims and questioned the validity of the leaked documents.

"The best point of reference for what a government is doing in relation to spending … is the budget papers.

"When you look at the Health recurrent spending, which is the day-to-day spending that this Government invests in Health, it is around $24 billion."

NSWNMA General Secretary, Brett Holmes, said despite the Berejiklian Government claiming a record $26.7 billion health budget since June, the reality inside many public hospitals was already dire.

"For months we've had reports of horrendous short staffing issues and widespread accounts of nurse staffing vacancies being left unfilled for weeks on end," he said.

"According to the documents, $150 million of the $252 million in cost savings has been specifically placed on the state's 15 Local Health Districts and three Specialty Health Networks to find.

"The idea this amount could be saved entirely from procurements is, quite simply, farcical. Clearly, it has spilled into current staffing vacancies, as well as cuts to frontline staff, under the guise of staffing profile improvements."

NSW Health responded to the NSWNMA and noted there had been a 4.5 per cent increase in the state's health budget and funding for 5,000 extra nurses and midwives over the next four years.

"At this rate, the Berejiklian Government will have driven 5,000 nurses and midwives out of their respective professions due to burnout and stress, as they struggle to provide safe patient care inside our public hospitals," Mr Holmes said.