Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mid North Coast suffers highest job losses during Covid-19

Rachel Vercoe
21st May 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE coronavirus pandemic has been the cause of over 900,000 job losses around the nation but the Mid North Coast has experienced the worst of it.

The Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported between mid March and early May, employee jobs decreased by a staggering 11.8% on the Mid North Coast.

The worst affected regions being Coffs Harbour and Grafton with a total of 11.2% of jobs lost.

Industries experiencing the biggest falls during the pandemic around the nation include food/beverage services, accommodation, education and motion picture and sound recording activities.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired her strongest criticism yet at her Queensland opposite number Annastacia Palaszczuk over her own version of the Berlin Wall.

        REVEALED: We take a look inside new $4m clubhouse

        premium_icon REVEALED: We take a look inside new $4m clubhouse

        News The labour of love is on time and on budget.

        Concerning levels of homelessness among women

        premium_icon Concerning levels of homelessness among women

        News Staggering figures on women in regional NSW who have been homeless

        Drilling looking good for tunnels

        premium_icon Drilling looking good for tunnels

        News Drilling is underway to test the hardness of rock for tunnels.