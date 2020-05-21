Mid North Coast suffers highest job losses during Covid-19

THE coronavirus pandemic has been the cause of over 900,000 job losses around the nation but the Mid North Coast has experienced the worst of it.

The Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported between mid March and early May, employee jobs decreased by a staggering 11.8% on the Mid North Coast.

The worst affected regions being Coffs Harbour and Grafton with a total of 11.2% of jobs lost.

Industries experiencing the biggest falls during the pandemic around the nation include food/beverage services, accommodation, education and motion picture and sound recording activities.