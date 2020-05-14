Mid North Coast Rugby's roll-on to return

Mid North Coast rugby is liaising with clubs over how the 2020 season will resume.

Mid North Coast rugby is liaising with clubs over how the 2020 season will resume. Matt Deans

THE Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union is considering a 10-round competition, kicking off in July, once Covid-19 restrictions are eased on community sports in NSW.

Clubs have been briefed on a draft draw that would have round one played on Saturday July 18.

Ten rounds would be played with a five-team finals series starting on September 27.

NSW Rugby Union and Rugby Australia have already given the all clear for training sessions to start across the state on Monday, June 29.

"This would give clubs at least four or five training sessions to prepare as well as clubs being able to confirm what teams they will have in all grades for the seniors, juniors and women's competitions," MNCRU executive officer Bob Wilson said.

"As this is a shortened season we propose that five teams will qualify for the semi-finals while the season would finished with the grand final in October," Wilson said.

"If clubs want the grand final to finish a week earlier then matches would have to be played over the October long weekend.

"This plan will all depend on the current climate and any changes from Rugby Australia NSWRU and the Federal Government as well as ground availability."

Wilson said there would be a deduction in affiliation fees for clubs, and players would not be able to be registered after round four of the competition proposed to be played on Saturday, August 8.

"Players will have to play three games to be eligible to play in the playoff series," he said.

Round 2 on July 25 would see the Coffs Harbour derby with SCU Marlins taking on the Coffs Harbour Snappers.

The return fixture would be played at Rugby Park in round seven on August 29.