Crime

Mid North Coast man charged with bestiality

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
6th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
A MAN has been charged after a video containing bestiality was shared on numerous social media platforms earlier this year.

On Thursday June 4, officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District, with the assistance of Mid North Coast Police District, commenced an investigation after they were alerted to a video that depicted sexual acts between a woman and a dog.

Following inquiries, about 7.50am on Wednesday June 24 2020, a search warrant was executed at a home on Dyers Road, Argents Hill, west of Nambucca Heads.

Upon searching the premises, police seized cannabis, a mobile phone, a laptop and a number of USB devices and SD cards.

At 3.30pm the same day, a 41-year-old man was arrested at the Argents Road address and taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with possess prohibited drug, bestiality and intentionally distribute intimate image without consent.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Macksville Local Court on Thursday 6 August 2020.

bowraville clarence crime coffs harbour crime nambucca heads
Coffs Coast Advocate

