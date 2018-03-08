Menu
WOMEN LEADING: According to Airbnb data, women make up 70 per cent of the home-sharing site's hosts on the Mid North Coast.
Mid North Coast boasts strong number of women Airbnb hosts

8th Mar 2018 3:00 PM

SEVEN out of 10 Airbnb hosts are women according to data released by the home-sharing site.

As the number of hosts increase, the data revealed the number of female hosts on the Mid North Coast rose by 32 per cent since 2017.

This brought the overall figure to 70 per cent, more than the Australian average.

"The biggest winners from Airbnb in Australia are women,” Brent Thomas, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy ANZ, said.

"While hosting on Airbnb is not a panacea or cure-all, it is making a difference in empowering women.

"As the data shows, hosting with Airbnb is providing Australian women greater economic security and independence.”

Airbnb female hosts stats for NSW:

  • Australia: 60,000 (64 per cent of the host market)
  • Newcastle: 560
  • Mid North Coast: 700
  • Sydney: 15,000
  • Byron Bay: 1,700
