Mid North Coast bait ball action

A LARGE bait ball has been sighted today on the Northern Beaches, keeping wise surfers out of the water.

The large black masses have been spotted close to shore and are a usual meal for hungry sharks in the area.

Last week, a shark was spotted near Corindi Beach during an aerial spotting. The 1.8m whaler shark was spotted swimming near Corindi River inlet following large runs of bait fish along the North coast.

Beaches at Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay were also closed last week due to balls of baitfish and sharks.

When entering the water, keep an eye out for bait balls which appear as dark masses, listen to lifeguards and pay attention to warning signs on the beach.