Mid North Coast and Wallsend win SAP championships

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's 12 years team has gone through the Telstra State Championship undefeated, while Wallsend Football Club claimed the 14years after only going down in one match.

Newcastle's Wallsend FC was a standout across the skills acquisition program tournament in the 14 years, netting 18 goals and never looking in doubt, only going down once in the final day at C.ex Coffs International Stadium 2-0 against Football Mid North Coast.

Striker Sophie MacDonald was lethal for Wallsend, scoring 10 goals from her team's seven games.

In the 12 years, it was looking to be a tight contest between four of the teams, but Football Mid North Coast held strong on the final day, winning both of its final matches.

Mid North Coast had the best defence in the event, not conceding any goals throughout the three days.

The head of Northern NSW's Technical Panel, Ryan Campbell, said Wallsend and Mid North Coast were clear standouts across the three days.

"Overall, both of the teams played extremely well as a team across the tournament and were clear standouts," he said.

"However, these championships are all about the opportunity for players test themselves against fellow Northern NSW players.

"The championships give Northern NSW's Technical Panel a valuable opportunity to identify talented players who possess the ability to progress to the next level in their playing career."