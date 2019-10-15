Microchip your pet for $10.

WITH cheap microchipping on offer, there's no better time to make sure your pet can be easily found if they become lost.

This Saturday, PETstock Coffs Harbour will provide a $10 microchipping service.

The purpose of the initiative is to encourage responsible pet ownership in an effort to break the cycle of pets needing to find homes.

The simple and affordable procedure can greatly assist in the quick and safe return of lost pets; reducing stress for owners and reducing the burden on pounds and animal rescue groups.

The $10 flat rate, which is a fraction of the usual price of $80, aims to encourage more pet owners to get their pets microchipped to keep them out of pounds, where it is estimated up to 200,000 pets are euthanised every year in Australia1.

The initiative has seen a reduced number of pets being brought in for the procedure each year, suggesting fewer Aussie pets remain non-microchipped.

"Microchipping is mandatory in most states; however, thousands of pets still remain non-microchipped despite the introduction of new laws,"

PETstock Assist Charity and Events Coordinator, Jess Guilfoyle said.

"Whether due to the usual cost of microchipping, lack of awareness on the laws, or owners not understanding how crucial microchips are to the safe return of lost pets.

"If you haven't had your pet microchipped, this is a fantastic opportunity to book an appointment at your local PETstock store to ensure your pet's safety, should they ever get lost."

Owners can bring in dogs, cats and small animals including rabbits and guinea pigs. Unfortunately, horses, livestock, birds and reptiles will not be eligible.

To book in a microchipping appointment from 9.45am to 4.24pm, visit petstock.com.au