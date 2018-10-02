Microchip blitz on local pets

DON'T let your pet become another number in an animal shelter, looking for a new home because you didn't have time to get them microchipped.

In an attempt to reduce the number of non-microchipped pets in Australia, PETstock Coffs Harbour will provide a $10 microchipping service to ensure local pets can be easily identified if they become lost.

Held on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21, this year marks the third year of the initiative.

"In 2016, more than 8210 animals were microchipped during the event and in 2017, we were pleased to see those numbers reduced to 6566 - demonstrating the decreasing number of Aussie animals in need of microchipping,” PETstock Assist charity and events co-ordinator Jess Guilfoyle said.

"Microchipping is mandatory in most states, however thousands of pets have fallen through the cracks, whether that be due to the cost of microchipping or older pets that were already of age when mandatory laws were introduced.”

National project manager for the PETstock Microchip Blitz, Christine Robertson, said the panic of losing a pet could be heartbreaking for pet parents.

"Losing a pet is traumatic, however microchipping provides a level of protection and peace of mind that their beloved pet can be returned to them,” Robertson said.

"Once microchipped, pets can be tracked down online or through the local vet, however keeping your registration contact details updated is a must.”

Microchipping at the event will cost $10 per pet - just a fraction of the standard price, which can cost up to $80.

PETstock Assist is hoping that the simple $10 chip will make all the difference to pets and their families.

Owners are encouraged to bring in dogs, cats and small animals, including rabbits and guinea pigs.

Horses, livestock, birds and reptiles will not be eligible.